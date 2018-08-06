

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Thunderstorms will close out the August long weekend after three straight days of stifling heat in Toronto.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the city of Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning of storms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The notice was upgraded to a warning around 3 p.m. when the system swept through the region, knocking out power and bringing down trees along with it.

Once the storms weakened, by around 4:30 p.m., Environment Canada downgraded the advisory back to a severe thunderstorm watch.

All advisories were called off by 6 p.m. but the national weather agency warned that more storms could develop overnight and into Tuesday.

The heavy downpours triggered a warning from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) who said in a statement that the storms could cause water levels to rise in surrounding bodies of water.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies,” the TRCA said in a statement. “All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.”

The rain is also responsible for ponding on an underpass in the Attwell Drive and Highway 49 area, according to Toronto police.

They said the water had pooled enough to prevent vehicles from getting through.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro said the storm knocked out power to approximately 2,000 people near Steeles and McNicolls avenues. While crews are on scene investigating, it’s not yet known when electricity will be restored in the area.

Stifling conditions continue despite rain

Toronto and much of southern Ontario also remain under a heat warning, which was issued earlier this weekend.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 33 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 40 with the humidity.

A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday, bringing the heat wave to an end.