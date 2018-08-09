

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the city of Toronto after showers movedinto the area late Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the watch on Thursday morning and ended it in the evening hours.

According to the weather agency, conditions were favourable for the development of thunderstorms this afternoon and early into the evening as a cold front moved across southern Ontario. They said that the thunderstorms could produce “strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the thunderstorm watch states. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued whenever the conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued if thunderstorms are imminent.