Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A summer storm could be on the horizon for parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning for the City of Toronto, the regions of Halton and Peel, as well as Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, and Georgina. The city of Hamilton was also included in the watch.

“Scattered thunderstorms will affect the region today. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe with torrential rain, damaging wind gusts, and large hail possible. The severe weather threat will diminish this evening,” the national weather agency said in its advisory Monday.

Environment Canada’s weather advisory also warned of the damage that can occur during severe conditions.

“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

Many parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, remain under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

The City of Toronto also issued its own warning over the weekend following prolonged heat and humidity.

Toronto will likely see a high of 31 C Monday with humidex values approaching 40. Thunderstorms are also possible in the city this afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected later this week when the humidity dissipates.

Wednesday will see a high of 25 C and a high of 27 C is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.