

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto could be in for some messy weather later this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the cities of Toronto and Hamilton, as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms will likely hit southern and central Ontario during the afternoon and early evening and will arrive in portions of the Golden Horseshoe after 4 p.m.

“Isolated damaging wind gusts may occur with some of these storms. Small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning may also be associated,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

The inclement weather is expected to end in all areas later tonight.

Toronto will see a high of 29 C on Thursday but the temperature will feel closer to 37 when factoring in the humidex.

Thunderstorms are possible in the city on Friday and rain is in the forecast all weekend.