

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





After a week of intense heat, the GTA and much of southern Ontario could be in for a drenching this evening.

A series of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect for the GTA and much of southern Ontario.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing torrential rain,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Thursday.

The weather agency said the heat and humidity could lend intensity to a system of slow-moving storms expected to move through the region, resulting in “torrential downpours.”

Toronto could see anywhere from 25 to 50 milimetres of rain, according to the statement. There have also been reports of localized wind gusts of around 90 kilometres per hour. Fast-moving water and intense lightning are also possible.

Environment Canada said people are advised to seek shelter if threatening weather approaches.

The possibility of storms comes after a week of intense heat that has seen consistent daytime highs in the 30s, with humidex values reaching into the 40s.

The temperature in Toronto sat at around 31 C as of 5:30 p.m., though it feels more like 39 with the humidex.

The overnight low will once again be in the low 20s “providing little or no relief from the heat,” according to Environment Canada.

However a cool down is expected on Friday with the arrival of a cold front.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 25 C on Friday with an overnight low of 10 C heading into Saturday. Their forecast then calls for a high of 26 C on Saturday before temperatures start to inch back up again on Sunday with a high of 29 C.

Today will be the eight consecutive day in which the temperature has reached 30 C in Toronto.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning first issued last Thursday. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat alerts issued by both Environment Canada and the city remain in effect until further notice.