

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police and city staff are warning of slippery road conditions once again this morning as snow continues to fall in the GTA.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and Environment Canada is calling for another two to four centimetres before the snowfall tapers off later this morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the national weather agency said in its advisory Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that there are about a dozen collisions on the go on GTA highways this morning.

He noted that officers have responded to about 250 collisions over the past 24 hours.

“The roads are plowed but they are still wet,” he said.

Schmidt added that those drivers who can avoid travel during the morning rush hour should consider adjusting their schedules.

City of Toronto spokesperson Eric Holmes said it will likely take days for crews to clean up the roadways.

The first round of sidewalk salting and plowing commenced at approx. 9pm Wednesday and will be completed by approx 9am. Multiple rounds of sidewalk operations will be required. Cleanup will continue through the weekend. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 27, 2020

“Our equipment it is out, it has been out all night. It continues to work throughout the day,” he said Thursday.

He urged drivers to give plows and salt trucks the space they need to clear the streets.

“They will continue to work for the next few days to get the roads in a good state,” Holmes said.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed that GO Transit buses are averaging about 20 to 30-minute delays due to the road conditions.