

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Some slippery conditions are in store for the drive home tonight in Toronto.

Snow, followed by freezing rain is expected to descend on the city later today.

The GTA and most of southern Ontario currently sit under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Many areas west of the GTA are now under a freezing rain warning as well.

“Freezing rain is expected this evening as a low pressure system from the Southern Plains moves toward the Great Lakes,” Environment Canada said.

The snow is expected to start around midday and then change over to freezing rain in the evening.

“We are looking at a little bit of light snow limping in after your lunchtime. That will be manageable; 2-3 centimetres by the end of the afternoon,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “Then we get into the changeover.”

He said a shot of ice pellets around the dinner hour will signal the change to freezing rain.

The precipitation could come down as regular rain closer to the lake, but remain as freezing rain north of the city.

Environment Canada cautioned that roads and sidewalks could become slippery because of the weather and travel could be affected.

The system is expected to pass by Thursday morning.

The temperature in the city is expected to hover at -1 C today, though it will feel more like -15 with the wind chill in the morning and more like -8 in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to rise to 3 C in the evening.