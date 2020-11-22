

Web Staff , CP24.com





A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto as the GTA sees its first blast of winter weather this season.

Environment Canada warns that total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible in the region today into tonight.

"The heaviest snowfall is generally expected north of Highway 401," the national weather agency said Sunday.

"As of 1pm, regional snowfall observations range from 8-11 cm across north Toronto and Brampton. As heavy snowfall is expected to continue for several more hours, these observations have prompted an upgrade to snowfall warning."

Snow is "rapidly" accumulating is certain area, Environment Canada said, and visibility can suddenly be reduced due to the heavy snow.

"Ice pellets and rain will likely mix in this evening, further creating sloppy conditions. Hazardous winter weather travel conditions will continue during this time," the weather advisory read.

There may be less accumulation in areas near Lake Ontario due to wet snow.

The snow will taper off early Monday morning.

Toronto will see a high of 5 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain on Monday afternoon.