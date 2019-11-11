

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Torontonians could be in for a rough evening commute as the GTA sees its first big blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories much of southern Ontario and Toronto could see up to 15 centimetres of snowfall today.

“Light snow will begin this morning and is expected to become heavy at times this afternoon and continue through the evening. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends,” the national weather agency said in its weather advisory.

“Travel will be impacted today due to accumulating snow, particularly during the afternoon commute.”

A snowfall warning is in effect for the regions of Halton and Peel. Hamilton and Niagara Region, which are expected to see greater levels of accumulation than Toronto, are currently under snowfall and winter storm warnings.

The heavy snow, Environment Canada says, is due to a developing low pressure system which is expected to track south of the lower Great Lakes today.

Toronto will see a high of -2 C today but the temperature will feel closer to -11 with the wind chill.

The snow is expected to taper off overnight and more flurries are possible on Tuesday.

Vince Sferrazza, director of operations and maintenance for the City of Toronto, said crews were out last night preparing for today’s snowfall.

“As soon as we found out there was going to be a significant weather event today we began bringing in the crews and the equipment. So we are ready,” he told CP24 on Monday.

“Last night we actually began pre-treating the expressways, hills and some other significant areas…That allows the salting operations to be more effective.”

So far, no weather-related disruptions have been reported on the TTC or GO Transit.

Toronto area airports are advising passengers to check their flight status ahead of time due to the inclement weather.