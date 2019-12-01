

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- This may be a good day for residents of southern and central Ontario to stay home if they don't have to travel.

Environment Canada says a weather system will move into the region this morning bringing a messy mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, depending on temperature variables.

The Windsor, Sarnia and London areas can expect rain and drizzle this morning, changing to possible freezing rain tonight.

The Hamilton area is looking at periods of freezing rain and ice pellets, while the Greater Toronto and Kingston areas are bracing for periods of freezing rain, ice pellets and five to 10 centimetres of snow, whipped up at times by gusty winds.

Roads will likely be slippery in many areas and police are advising motorists to drive accordingly -- in other words slow down.

Air travellers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to airports, and with freezing rain in the forecast utilities are gearing up for potential power outages.