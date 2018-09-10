

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It was a wet and windy commute for many people across the Greater Toronto Area on Monday morning as heavy rain blanketed the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of heavy, consistent rainfall amounts in the range of 20 to 40 millimetres.

The advisory was cancelled for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham at around noon. It remains in effect for Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region and Belleville.

“The remnants of tropical depression Gordon will affect the regions beginning overnight and continuing Monday,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“The heaviest rain is expected Monday morning, during the rush hour.”

More rain is in the forecast on Wednesday before summer-like weather returns mid-week.

Sunshine and highs of 24 C are in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday and the national weather agency is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and highs of 26 C and 27 C on Friday and Saturday respectively.