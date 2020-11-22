

Web Staff , CP24.com





A special weather statement is in effect as the Greater Toronto Area sees its first blast of winter weather this season.

In a weather advisory issued on Saturday night, Environment Canada warned that parts of the region could see between five and 10 centimetres of snow as a Colorado low moves through the area.

There may be less accumulation in areas near Lake Ontario due to wet snow, the national weather agency noted.

The inclement weather could impact travel and Environment Canada is reminding motorists to take the necessary precautions.

The snow will taper off early Monday morning.

Toronto will see a high of 5 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain on Monday afternoon.