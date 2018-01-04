

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The cold snap that closed out 2017 will be making a bitter return tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the GTA and much of the province ahead of frigid temperatures starting tonight.

“A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario today. Extreme cold warning criteria of minus 30 is expected to be met in many places tonight into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

Toronto is expected to feel like -26 with the wind chill this afternoon and tonight, Environment Canada is forecasting a low of -22 C, however the temperature will feel like -33 with the wind chill.

On Friday, the city will see a high of -17 C but it will feel like -32.

On Saturday, the daytime high will also hover around -17 C but the overnight low is only expected to drop to -19 C.

“The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops,” Environment Canada said.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says winter operations are running normally this morning but there have been some delays and cancellations to destinations in the Northeast United States and Eastern Canada, which have been hit by a winter storm.

“We recommend passengers travelling today check their airline’s website for updated information,” the GTAA said in a statement emailed to CP24 Thursday.