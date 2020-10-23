Thunderstorms are expected in the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

In its advisory, the weather agency said thunderstorms ahead of a cold front are forecast to move across the region this evening.

“Wind gusts of 70 km/h, brief torrential downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms,” Environment Canada said in the advisory.

Most areas in the GTA are also under a special weather statement. Caledon, Georgina, Newmarket, and Northern York Region are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Meanwhile, tornado warnings are in effect for Barrie, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, and Orr Lake.

Environment Canada said they are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling, Port Severn, are also under a tornado warning.

In its 4:18 p.m. advisory, Environment Canada said a potential tornado was located near Honeywood and it was heading toward Creemore and Glencairn.

Another potential tornado was headed toward Dundalk and Corbetton, the weather agency said.

Tornado warnings for Shelburne, Mansfield, Northern Dufferin County have ended. Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus continues to be under a tornado watch.

Around 4:46 p.m., Environment Canada said a potential tornado was spotted heading toward Glencairn and Angus.