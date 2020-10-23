Thunderstorms are expected in the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

In its advisory, the weather agency said thunderstorms ahead of a cold front are forecast to move across the region this evening.

“Wind gusts of 70 km/h, brief torrential downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms,” Environment Canada said in the advisory.

Most areas in the GTA are also under a special weather statement. Caledon, Georgina, Newmarket, Northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton and North Durham Region are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada said there is a risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts in those areas.

Meanwhile, tornado warnings were issued for Barrie, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, and Orr Lake around 3 p.m.

Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling, Port Severn were also under a tornado warning.

Environment Canada said they were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

Residents of those areas reported heavy downpour and large hail.

Just before 6 p.m., all tornado warnings have ended.

Environment Canada reported potential tornadoes in some parts of the region. However, there are no confirmed tornadoes that have touched down at this time.