

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Wet weather is on the way for Toronto and much of southern Ontario this week.

Environment Canada has issues a special weather statement for the GTA and several parts of the southern Ontario ahead of heavy rainfall that is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

“A Colorado low pressure system is expected to intensify into an early spring storm as it races across Lake Huron and central Ontario tonight. This weather system will bring a rainfall of 15 to 30 millimetres, most of which will fall tonight,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

The national weather agency added that a cold front will also hit the region early Wednesday morning, bringing strong southwesterly winds.

“Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning,” the statement continued.

“Isolated power outages may be issues to deal with due to the strong winds. If the early spring storm becomes a little stronger than currently expected, wind warnings may be required.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will see daytime highs of 4 C and sunshine is expected to return on Thursday.

Below seasonal temperatures will be sticking around for the rest of the week.