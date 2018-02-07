

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto drivers are facing slippery conditions today as snow continues to accumulate on GTA roads.

In a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, the national weather agency said the Toronto area will see between five and 10 centimetres of snow by this afternoon.

“This snowfall will likely have a significant impact on the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination due to accumulating snow and lower visibilities in falling snow,” the weather advisory read.

Areas near the Lake Ontario shoreline could see slightly higher amounts of snowfall due to the moisture from the lake, according to Environment Canada.

Several collisions have been reported and drivers said navigating parts of the Bayview Extension, where multiple vehicles were seen slipping and sliding on Wednesday morning, was particularly difficult.

The inclement weather prompted some GTA school boards to cancel buses today, including the York Region District School Board.

The snow is expected to taper off on Wednesday afternoon.

Extreme cold headed our way

Snow may not in the forecast tomorrow but the city will see a big temperature drop tonight.

Toronto’s medical officer of health issued an extreme cold weather alert today in anticipation of bitterly cold temperatures tomorrow.

The city is expected to see a low of -13 C early Thursday morning but it will feel closer to -20 with the wind chill.

The cold weather alert triggers additional services for the city’s homeless population, including additional shelter beds.

During the frigid weather, Toronto Public Health reminds people to check on vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members.

People are also encouraged to dress in layers, stay dry, and reschedule outdoor activities.