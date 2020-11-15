Powerful winds wreaked havoc across the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday, knocking down trees and causing power outages.

Toronto and surrounding regions are under a wind warning as a cold front moves through the region.

Environment Canada said the system is expected to bring “very strong southwest winds with gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour.”

Damaging winds are expected to continue until Sunday night, the weather agency said. Conditions will improve by Monday morning.

Toronto Hydro said there are scattered outages across the city due to the wind storm.

"We're responding as quickly and safely as possible," Toronto Hydro said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, at this time we can't confirm boundaries or a restoration time."

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews are responding to a number of incidents, including downed power lines and elevator rescues.

Milton, Halton Hills, and Oakville are also experiencing power outages, according to Halton police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Hydro One said over 104,000 customers across the province are without power.

Police services in the GTA are also reporting toppled trees and debris on roads, causing some traffic problems.

Peel police said powerful winds have blown an HVAC unit off the roof of a warehouse in Mississauga.

A traffic light was dislodged and is hanging dangerously over the intersection of Derry Road East and Tomken Road, police said.

"We are seeing issues right across the region, both in the City of Mississauga and the City of Brampton," said Const. Akhil Mooken.

"Chaos is the word I would use to describe what's happening on the roads right now with the wind damage."

Mooken said there are no reported weather-related injuries at this time.

Motorists are being urged to treat an intersection as an all-way stop if the traffic lights are out.

"The weather is certainly creating a bit of problem for motorists for pedestrians out there," Mooken said.

"So if you don't have to travel, whether in a car or on foot, we do encourage you to stay home."