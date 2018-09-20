

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Strong winds gusts that could bring down power lines and cause other sorts of damage are expected across much of the province Friday.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday afternoon covers all of southern Ontario, including the GTA.

“Strong westerly winds are forecast to develop in association with a frontal passage Friday,” the weather agency said in its statement for Toronto. “Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon and early evening, with higher winds possible in thunderstorms.”

Toronto Hydro cited the statement and suggested that residents be prepared for possible power outages that may be caused by the winds.

The special weather statement comes as the region sees a return to more seasonal fall temperatures following a spate of hot September weather.

While a high of 29 C is expected Friday with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening, daytime highs of just 17 C are expected through Tuesday. There is also a chance of showers from Monday night through Wednesday.