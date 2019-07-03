

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





It is going to be a sweltering few days across the Greater Toronto Area, with temperatures expected to soar to 30 degrees before humidex.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the GTA, as well as much of southern Ontario, calling for “high daytime temperatures” through to Friday.

“Maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 degrees and humidex values in the high thirties are forecast for most areas with slightly cooler temperatures near the shores of the Great Lakes,” the statement reads.

“A cold front Friday night will bring in cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend.”

The weather agency says there will be few clouds over the next two days, resulting in a very high UV index. On Wednesday, residents can expect a high of 30 degrees, feeling like 36 degrees with humidex.

The daytime temperatures are expected to be similar on Thursday, Environment Canada says, although there is a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to be between 17 and 20 degrees, which may provide some relief from the heat.

Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to drop slightly on Friday, with a high of 28 degrees and a 40 per cent chance of showers.