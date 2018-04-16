

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Thousands are still without power this morning after high winds and freezing rain hit Toronto and many parts of southern Ontario on Sunday.

Toronto Hydro says about 10,000 customers are currently without power after the storm and the number has been consistently climbing due to strong winds. At the height of the storm, about 44,000 customers were impacted by the outage.

We're having some issue with the map but can assure you that if you reported it online or through the phone, crews are responding. We're just not able to provide restoration times but crews are working as quickly as possible. Stay safe - we're right here with you. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 16, 2018

Hydro One also said about 67,000 of its customers are in the dark this morning.

Freezing rain and wind warnings previously issued for the city have now ended but a rainfall warning remains in effect.

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is still in place for parts of the GTA, including Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

Toronto police said they have received multiple reports of downed hydro wires around the city and downed hydro poles have closed Victoria Park Avenue from Steeles Avenue to Gordon Park Road.

While ponding and pooling has been reported in some areas, police said they did not receive a high number of weather-related collision calls.

Pearson Airport says passengers should expect busier than usual operations at the airport today due to the weather issues over the weekend. Travellers are advised to check their flight status ahead of time.