

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A tornado warning has ended for southwestern Ontario by Environment Canada.

The update came about 30 minutes after the weather agency said residents in the area of Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Oxford County should be on the lookout for “threatening weather.”

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the news release said. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada issued the warning after ending a severe thunderstorm warning in Toronto and Hamilton, as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham.

Thunderstorms arrived as expected at about 4 p.m. and brought large hail, wind gusts, lighting and waves of rain.

“Isolated damaging wind gusts may occur with some of these storms. Small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning may also be associated,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

Environment Canada ended its warning for the City of Toronto at 5:08 p.m.

Toronto will see a high of 29 C on Thursday but the temperature will feel closer to 37 when factoring in the humidex.

Thunderstorms are possible in the city on Friday and rain is in the forecast all weekend.