

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A number of tornado warnings remain in effect for parts of the province as a system of thunderstorms tracks through the region.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for a number of areas in central Ontario shortly before 8 p.m. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management followed with its own warning, which was broadcast on emergency channels.

A tornado warning was briefly issued for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale. That warning ended at around 8:16 p.m.

However tornado warning remains in effect for a number of other areas in central Ontario around Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes.

Closer to the GTA, warnings are also in effect for Uxbridge, Beaverton and Northern Durham Region

Environment Canada confirmed that one thunderstorm produced a brief tornado over Lake Simcoe east of Hawestone. There were no immediate reports of damage from that storm.

There were also a number of unconfirmed sightings of funnel clouds, but no other tornados have been confirmed so far.