

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto could see another round of thunderstorms today as a week of volatile weather continues.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA, though the weather agency says that there is actually only a 40 per cent chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, conditions will be favourable for the development of thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening as a cold front moves across Southern Ontario. They say that the thunderstorms could produce “strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the thunderstorm watch states. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued whenever the conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued if thunderstorms are imminent.