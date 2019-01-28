

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





People across the GTA are dealing with a messy commute as a fresh bout of winter weather descends on the region.

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect for the entire GTA and most of southern Ontario. The snowfall warnings are in effect across an area from Kingston in the east to London in the west, and as far north as Sudbury.

An Alberta Clipper tracking over southern Ontario is expected to dump a fresh blanket of snow across the province.

The snow started falling in the GTA before noon and the storm is expected to leave between 15 to 20 centimetres on the region by tonight.

“Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are likely, with the highest amounts expected closer to Lake Ontario where extra moisture from the lake may boost snowfall amounts,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

The national weather agency said there will likely be a “significant impact” on driving conditions during both the evening commute on Monday and the morning commute on Tuesday.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

City says roads, transit prepared

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Mark Mills, the city’s road operations supervisor, said crews will be out in full force today preparing for the heavy snowfall.

“Our first line of defence is always salting. So we will concentrate on salting on the expressways, main arterial roadways, collector roads, then we will get into the local roads. We will look at the sidewalks also. Once we meet our threshold for plowing, we will deploy our plows,” Mills said.

“If you have flexibility in your schedule today or the opportunity to leave work a little early to beat the p.m. rush, that might be a suggestion or to use public transit today.”

TTC CEO Rick Leary said extra trains and staff are out across the city today after weather and a host of other issues caused big delays across the subway system last week.

"Last week was very disappointing for the TTC. We disappointed our customers and that is disappointing to us. This morning, however, we are in a much better position," he said.

"Things are moving much better this morning. We’ve put extra trains and staff out on the system to help accommodate our customers."

Snow prompts some university closures/ recreation cancellations

The TDSB said Monday that due to the weather, all board-related activities and meetings, including continuing education classes and school permits are cancelled as of end of school day.

Due to the snow storm, all of Sheridan College's campuses as well as the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus will be closed at 4 p.m. U of T Scarborough will close at 5 p.m. U of T says its St. George campus will remain open and classes and exams will proceed as usual.

George Brown College also said that it will close at 4 p.m. due to the heavy snowfall. The college said all night classes will be cancelled. Lab School Child Care Centres will be closing at 4 p.m. as well, the school said. Further updates about Tuesday are expected to be posted on the school’s website by 4 a.m.

The City of Brampton has cancelled all scheduled recreation programs as of 3 p.m. Fitness centres will remain open, but fitness classes are cancelled.