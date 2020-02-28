

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The commute home this evening could be a messy one as more winter weather arrives in Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the city and much of the GTA, warning of "brief, intense snowfall" late this afternoon into early evening.

"A well organized snow squall originating from lake huron is approaching eastern portions of toronto and then gradually extending into western portions later this afternoon," the national weather agency said in its advisory.

The squall could dump two to five centimetres of snow in an hour and reduce visibility to near zero.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the advisory continued. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Environment Canada said the system is expected to move out of the region early evening.

Toronto will see a high of -3 C today but it will feel closer to -14 with the wind chill.

More snow is expected on Saturday along with a high of -5 C.

Whiteout conditions cause crashes, delays

York Regional Police responded to a number of collisions in Markham, Vaughan, and Richmond Hill on Friday afternoon.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Whiteout conditions also affected some GO train services. The Aurora GO 14:41 - Union Station 15:38 train has been cancelled due to whiteout conditions near Rutherford GO.

Passengers needed to take shuttle buses from Aurora, King City, Maple and Rutherford GO stations to the Hwy 407 Terminal. Passengers at Downsview were advised to use their GO fare at staffed entrances at TTC.

The inclement weather has also forced the postponement of an Ontario Hockey League game between the Mississauga Steelheads and Owen Sound Attack at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.