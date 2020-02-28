

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The commute home this evening could be a messy one as more winter weather arrives in Toronto this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for the city and much of the GTA today, warning of "brief, intense snowfall" late this afternoon.

"A well organized snow squall originating from Lake Huron will move across the area late this afternoon into this evening. At this point, it seems very likely this band will impact the afternoon and evening commute for areas near the north shore of Lake Ontario. Areas further east along the St. Lawrence River might also be impacted as well," the national weather agency said in its advisory.

"Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow. Snow squalls (are) expected late this afternoon into this evening."

Environment Canada said the system could produce “quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour ” and “sudden reductions to near-zero visibility” due to heavy snow.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the advisory continued. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Flurries are expected to end at around midnight.

Toronto will see a high of -3 C today but it will feel closer to -14 with the wind chill.

More snow is expected on Saturday along with a high of -5 C.