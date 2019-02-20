

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Roads across the city of Toronto have been left slightly slippery following a mixture of ice and rain on Wednesday.

The wintry mix of weather hit the city throughout the day and is expected to clear overnight.

A freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and most of the GTA Wednesday morning remains in effect.

“Freezing rain is expected this evening as a low pressure system from the Southern Plains moves toward the Great Lakes,” Environment Canada said.

Snow was expected to start around midday and then change over to freezing rain in the evening.

“We are looking at a little bit of light snow limping in after your lunchtime. That will be manageable; 2-3 centimetres by the end of the afternoon,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “Then we get into the changeover.”

He said a shot of ice pellets around the dinner hour would signal the change to freezing rain.

Although no active weather is expected during the Thursday morning commute, Environment Canada cautioned that roads and sidewalks could become slippery because of the weather and travel could be affected.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the agency said in its warning. “Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

The TTC also cautioned that the messy weather could cause delays.

“Due to inclement weather expected this afternoon, customers can expect longer than normal commute times. Please allow extra time for travel,” the transit agency said in a tweet.

Pearson International Airport advised air travelers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as the weather could cause cancellations and delays.

Toronto Hydro said the freezing rain could interfere with electricity infrastructure and encouraged people to be prepared for possible power outages.

The temperature in the city is expected to hover at -1 C today, though it will feel more like -15 with the wind chill in the morning and more like -8 in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to rise to 3 C in the evening.