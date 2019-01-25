

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued another extreme cold weather alert for the city ahead of frigid overnight temperatures that could feel like – 23 with the wind chill.

The alert was issued by Dr. Eileen de Villa shortly after 7:30 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

The extreme cold weather alert triggers a number of additional cold-weather services, including the opening of a warming centre at Metro Hall by 7 p.m., additional overnight street outreach and the availability of TTC tokens at some drop-in sites and shelters.

“Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health,” de Villa wrote in a news release. “Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children.”

The issuance of the alert comes at the beginning of a prolonged cold snap in Toronto.

While the day began with a temperature of – 4 C, Environment Canada says that it will get progressively colder throughout the day. The weather agency says that the temperature will dip to – 8 C by later this afternoon before plummeting to – 15 C overnight with the wind chill making it feel closer to – 23.

Environment Canada is then forecasting daytime highs of – 9 C on Saturday, - 8 C on Sunday, - 9 C on Monday and - 8 C on Tuesday. Complicating matters further, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said that the city could also see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow beginning late Monday night.

“You might see a brief blip of warmer air as the heart of that system comes through but then it will get back into the cold and really cold. Those daytime highs will be almost the criteria for extreme cold weather alerts that we look at for overnight lows, so prepare yourself for some real shots of cold and at least one shot of snow,” he said.

This marks the 10th day that Toronto has been under an extreme cold weather alert since November.