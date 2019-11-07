

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto is getting its first blast of winter weather and it is creating slippery conditions for drivers during their morning commute.

A special weather statement was issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA on Wednesday and wet snow began to fall overnight.

“A low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation this morning. Any lingering rain near Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River early this morning will quickly change over to snow. This snow will then impact the morning commute before exiting the area by mid to late morning,” the national weather agency said in its weather advisory.

“The fresh snow in combination with falling temperatures through the morning may cause roads to become icy or slippery. As a result, motorists are advised to be prepared for difficult driving conditions this morning.”

The slick conditions may have contributed to several collisions closing portions of major GTA highways Thursday.

The OPP says all lanes of Highway 400 northbound at Lloydtown/Aurora are blocked as well as at King Road due to a crash.

Environment Canada said flurries could return this afternoon.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 2 C on Thursday. Scattered flurries and sleet is expected later on into Thursday evening.

The temperature is expected to feel like -8 with the wind chill overnight and more snow could be on the way on Friday.