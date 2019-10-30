

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Trick-or-treaters should get their umbrellas and ponchos ready for what is shaping up to be a wet Halloween night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto and parts of the GTA on Wednesday ahead of “potentially significant rainfall” starting later today.

“A low pressure system will approach southern Ontario from the southwest. Rain is forecast to begin this morning and end Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible, with the heaviest rain occurring Thursday afternoon,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“Strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 km/h are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.”

The rain is expected to begin in Toronto at around noon today and the city will see a high of 10 C.

The national weather agency is calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rainfall in Toronto on Thursday.

The daytime high on Thursday is expected to hit 13 C but the temperature will fall to 9 C in the afternoon.