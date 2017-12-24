

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Kids who have been hoping hard for a white Christmas are getting their wish.

Toronto and much of the GTA currently sit under a snowfall warning, with 15 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff expected to fall across the region before tapering off late tonight.

“A low over Ohio this evening is gathering strength and will race towards us this evening,” Environment Canada said in its warning Sunday. “Snow at times heavy will continue this evening, enhanced by heavy snow bands off of Lake Ontario.”

Visibility could be limited by the snowfall, making travel hazardous, the agency added.

With the snow falling steadily Sunday evening, a number of collisions were reported around the GTA. Some bus routes are also diverting due to slippery conditions on the roads.

At around 5 p.m., the city reported that the first round of salting was underway in anticipation of the snow and urged motorists to give room to salters and snow-clearing vehicles .

“More snow is on the way for this evening and overnight. Salters, road plows and sidewalk machines will be out overnight. Please give them space to do their work,” the city’s winter operations department said on Twitter.

Police also urged motorists to slow down and leave plenty of time to get around.

“The weather outside is frightful. Roads are very slippery give yourself plenty of time,” Toronto police said in a tweet.

While the bulk of the snow is arriving Christmas Eve, there’s a good chance that it could still be around come New Year’s Eve. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to stick around throughout the week.

An overnight low of -6 C is expected tonight and lows of between -8 C and -12 C are expected through Saturday.

While no further snowfall is expected Monday, gusting winds could continue to keep visibility poor on the roads.

“Cold brisk winds on Monday will likely create some local blowing snow as well,” Environment Canada said. “Travelers are encouraged to adjust their plans if possible.”

While the heaviest snow is expected in and around Toronto, much of the province is still expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow this evening.