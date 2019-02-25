

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The GTA is seeing a blustery start to the week as strong winds continue to pummel the region, affecting some transit.

A wind warning remains in effect for Toronto and much of the GTA this morning, with Environment Canada warning about strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

There is also a blowing snow advisory in effect for the region, though accumulations are expected to be light.

The blustery conditions have prompted a number of school bus cancellations around the GTA.

Ontario Provincial Police are also warning motorists to use extra caution on the roads because of the conditions.

Environment Canada said that the wind conditions could potentially bring down branches, causing power outages. However Toronto Hydro reported that there were no major outages early Monday.

The winds are expected to taper off later in the morning, but it will still feel chilly.

A high of -5 C is expected in Toronto, but it will feel more like -18 with the wind chill.

The low wind chill values prompted the city’s chief medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto Monday morning. The alert triggers expanded shelter space and services for the homeless.

A low of -12 C is expected overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -20.