

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A winter storm warning for the City of Toronto has been lifted but road conditions remain treacherous and police are urging drivers to use caution and avoid getting behind the wheel if at all possible.

The snow started falling in the GTA at around noon on Monday and continued well into the overnight hours.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that by 5 a.m. about 32 centimetres of snow had fallen at Pearson International Airport.

The heavy snowfall created dangerous driving conditions and resulted in numerous school and bus cancellations across the GTA.

At one point on Monday night, police closed the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway in order to remove a number of stalled vehicles from the roadway and to allow plows to clear the surface of snow and ice.

The highway eventually reopened just before 5 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Tuesday morning that there have been about 300 collisions reported on OPP-patrolled roads in the GTA over the last 24 hours, including a jackknifed tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 that has resulted in a full closure of all westbound lanes at Thickson Road in Whitby.

“We have had several situations already where multiple vehicles have been stuck in these conditions and tows have not been able to get there immediately, which led to some delays,” Schmidt said. “As a driver if you see an ominous drift in front of you, maybe your best option is to wait for plows to come through and clear it off.”

Crews working to clear roads

As of 5 a.m., city crews had completed three rounds of plowing on main roads but many local roads remained unplowed.

The city has said that plowing on local streets began at midnight but could take until 6 p.m. to complete.

“It is all hands on decks for sure. We have been consistently plowing our main roads and expressways since about 9 p.m. last night and we started on the side roads at around midnight,” Superintendent of Road Operations Mark Mills told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “We will be working around the clock until we get this cleaned up.”

Mills said that the first round of sidewalk clearing on high volume routes was completed overnight with a second round planned for this morning.

He said due to the volume of snowfall crews will also have to make a determination on whether they need to remove it entirely from some busy roadways.

“What we will have to do after this event is look at our main arterial roads and expressways and see if we are at a point now where we may have to literally pick up some of the snow and truck it away somewhere,” he said. “I don’t think we are at that point yet but we will assess after the storm.”

TTC service being impacted by snow

The messy weather has created issues for the TTC.

On Monday afternoon, a decision was made to close the Scarborough RT due to blowing snow and the line remains closed this morning with no timeline for the restoration of service.

The TTC has also suspended subway service between Woodbine and Warden stations on Line 2 due to blowing snow that has buried switches along the above-ground potion of the line that begins east of Main Station.

“We have crews on the ground but they are not able to keep the switches clear,” TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the issues impacting service on Lines 2 and 3, Green said that service on surface routes is also slower than normal due to poor road conditions.

Overnight, three buses got stuck travelling up a hill at Wynford Road north of Eglinton Avenue and Green said that as of 7 a.m. only about 95 per cent of buses were in service.

He said that due to the conditions the TTC has cancelled all of its express bus routes and will use the buses assigned to those routes to supplement service on its main routes.

“Our surface routes are impacted as any other vehicle on the road would be,” he said.

GO Transit says that there have been minimal delays of up to 10 minutes along its Lakeshore East line due to the weather with more significant delays of up to 30 minutes affecting its bus routes.

Operations at Pearson International Airport have also been affected by the weather.

As of 7 a.m., about 12 per cent of arriving flights and 11 per cent of departing flights had been cancelled.

“Our snow removal is continuing and we are basically in a recovery period as we get back to normal winter operations,” Great Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Maria Ganogiannis told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “If you are travelling this morning we strongly recommend you check the status of your flight with your airline before leaving for the airport.”