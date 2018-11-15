

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Drivers in the Toronto area could be in for a rough commute home Thursday evening as snow moves into the region.

A winter travel advisory has been issued for Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, and the regions of York and Durham.

The national weather agency is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snowfall between Thursday evening and Friday morning and says most of the snow is expected to fall on Thursday night.

“Snow associated with a deepening low pressure system moving up along the eastern seaboard of the United States will reach southern Ontario later this afternoon,” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

This snowfall may have major impacts on the commute this evening as well as the commute Friday morning. Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination. This is the largest snowfall event so far this season, and the first significant snowfall for many parts of the golden horseshoe.”

On Friday, snow is expected to become mixed with rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Toronto will see a high of 1 C Thursday but in the morning, the temperature will feel like -9 with the wind chill.