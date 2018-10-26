

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A planned weekend closure of the Gardiner Expressway for maintenance work has been postponed due to some rain that is in the forecast.

The highway was supposed to be entirely closed to traffic from late Friday night until early Monday morning but the city now says that it has rescheduled the closure until next weekend.

The city says that rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday of this weekend would have affected the “extensive milling, paving and line marking activities” that were to be completed during the closure.

For that reason, the city has rescheduled the closure to instead be in effect from 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The Gardiner Expressway is closed for a full weekend every fall to accommodate necessary maintenance work, including paving, guide-rail repair and graffiti removal.