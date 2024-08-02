A lottery ticket purchased in Toronto worth over $2 million is set to expire this month.

In a release issued Friday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said there is just two weeks left to claim a Lotto 6/49 ticket, purchased in Toronto on Aug. 16, 2023, with $2,500,000.

The winning numbers for the draw were 2-3-6-7-17-27. The winner’s ticket must match all six numbers to claim the prize, the OLG said.

Under OLG policy, winning ticket holders have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. If the ticket holder believes they’ve lost their ticket, they can call OLG’s Customer Care desk at 1-800-387-0098 and provide “specific details,” including where and when it was purchased, to redeem it.

If winnings are not claimed within a year, they are returned to the prize pool.

Last summer a $70 million ticket bought in Scarborough officially expired, becoming the biggest unclaimed prize in Canadian history.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CP24 at the time that the ticket was never validated at an OLG lottery terminal and was likely mistakenly thrown out.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox.