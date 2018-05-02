Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Advertisement
.
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 3:11PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 2, 2018 3:14PM EDT
News Tips
Report Errors
Top Videos
false
'Fun-loving' van attack victim laid to rest
Air Date: May 2, 2018
false
Eastern Ontario CPC MP Gord Brown dead at 57
Air Date: May 2, 2018
false
Police not sure why car was dangling from bridge
Air Date: May 2, 2018
Local News
TTC union warns of service impacts upon expiration of overtime agreement
Power restored after massive outage that impacted all of Pickering
Funeral held today for 30-year-old woman killed in van attack
World News
Cambridge Analytica to declare bankruptcy, shut down
Military cargo plane crashes on Georgia highway, killing 5
Suspect in Stockholm truck attack should get fixed sentence: lawyer
Real Estate News
CIBC will raise 5-year fixed-rate mortgage rate by 15 basis points Tuesday
Ontario will receive $4.2 billion under $40 billion national housing plan
TD Bank, Royal Bank raising 5-year posted mortgage rates
Sports News
Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves his passion
Cavaliers star LeBron James a thorn in the Raptors side even on an off night
NHL stars make worlds a tournament to watch this year
Entertainment News
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video
'Amazing China' documentary more fiction than fact
Drake left steaming after exchanging words with Cavaliers' Perkins in playoff loss
Lifestyle News
Zuckerberg pledges to 'keep building' in no-apology address
Vancouver's Escobar restaurant takes heat over name
Facebook launches dating service to build 'meaningful, long-term relationships'
CP24 on Twitter
CP24 on Facebook
Tweets by CP24
Advertisement
Local Flyers
MOST WATCHED
false
Car dangling from Millwood Bridge part of shoot
Air Date: May 2, 2018
false
Police not sure why car was dangling from bridge
Air Date: May 2, 2018
false
Funeral today for woman, 30, killed in van attack
Air Date: May 2, 2018
false
'Fun-loving' van attack victim laid to rest
Air Date: May 2, 2018
false
Eative Film Cafe offers gold-wrapped ice cream
Air Date: May 1, 2018
MOST READ
Police launch mischief investigation over car suspended from bridge near DVP
Funeral held today for 30-year-old woman killed in van attack
Man, 18, claimed self-inflicted gunshot wound was result of a drive-by: police
Power restored after massive outage that impacted all of Pickering
Girl, 13, aces first year at university: 'I was expecting a bit more stress'