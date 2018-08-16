Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Breaking News
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, dead at 76
Advertisement
.
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:53PM EDT
News Tips
Report Errors
Top Videos
false
Aretha Franklin dies at age of 76
Air Date: August 16, 2018
false
Jully Black reflects on legacy of Aretha Franklin
Air Date: August 16, 2018
false
Woman in police custody after crane rescue
Air Date: August 16, 2018
Local News
Woman rescued after climbing up crane near Gardiner Expressway
Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run
Man shot and killed in Rexdale, police say
World News
Brennan: Trump worked with Russians and now he's desperate
Rescue work goes on in Italy after deadly bridge collapse
U.S. newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people
Real Estate News
Most boomers plan to stay put, renovate rather than move in next five years: study
Home sales across GTA climbed 18.6 per cent in July: TREB
Mortgage debt increases at slower rate amid decreasing home sales: CMHC
Sports News
Djokovic wins in Cincinnati, Halep's match suspended
Mississauga's R.J. Barrett leads Duke to pre-season win over Ryerson
Tatham joins Raptors 905, becomes first Canadian woman on a men's pro coaching staff
Entertainment News
'Canadian Strain' comedy film to tackle Canada's cannabis legalization
Bell Media signs new long-term broadcast agreement with Vice Media
'No one did it better' - Reaction to Aretha Franklin's death
Lifestyle News
Tim Hortons looks to tackle leaky lids consumers have long complained about
Pickle ice cream, s'more fried chicken sandwiches: This year's wacky treats at CNE
Amid overdose deaths, critics slam province’s move to pause new overdose prevention sites
CP24 on Twitter
CP24 on Facebook
Tweets by CP24
Advertisement
Local Flyers
MOST WATCHED
false
Crews working to rescue woman trapped on crane
Air Date: August 16, 2018
false
Shots fired in The Junction
Air Date: August 15, 2018
false
Snake found inside Scarborough couple's bedroom
Air Date: August 15, 2018
false
Snake pulled from wall of Scarborough apartment
Air Date: August 15, 2018
false
Doctoroff discusses public Sidewalk Lab meetings
Air Date: August 15, 2018
MOST READ
Woman rescued after climbing up crane near Gardiner Expressway
BREAKING
Aretha Franklin, the 'Queen of Soul,' dead at 76
Man shot and killed in Rexdale, police say
Second Cup may convert Ontario coffee shops to cannabis stores
Vaughan collision leaves motorcyclist dead