10 hospitalized from Oklahoma facility after flu shot mix-up
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 8:43AM EST
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Authorities say 10 people at an Oklahoma care facility for people with intellectual disabilities were hospitalized after they were injected with what's believed to be insulin rather than flu shots.
Police Chief Tracy Roles says emergency responders were called Wednesday afternoon to the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) north of Tulsa, and found several people unresponsive.
Roles says the facility had contracted with an experienced pharmacist to administer the influenza vaccine, but all received injections of what's believed to be insulin instead. Roles says the pharmacist is co-operating with police but that investigators believe it was an accident.
The eight residents and two staff members were taken to a Bartlesville hospital, and officials say that all have either been released or will be soon.