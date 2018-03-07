

The Associated Press





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Authorities say they are investigating a fatal shooting at an Alabama high school as an apparent accident, lamenting the death of a 17-year-old female student and the wounding of a 17-year-old boy.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said investigators are seeking to piece together exact circumstances surrounding Wednesday afternoon's shooting at dismissal time at Huffman High School in his city. He added that the probe will involve scouring school surveillance video for clues and completing interviews among students and staff at the large magnet school.

The police chief says that "at this particular time, we are considering this accidental." But he says investigators still have a lot of unanswered questions.