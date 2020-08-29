

The Associated Press





BEIJING - Seventeen people have been killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including seven in serious condition.

The restaurant in Shanxi province was hosting a gathering at the time of Saturday's collapse.

Hundreds of workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped survivors in a daylong operation.

At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn't fall.

The cause of the collapse was unclear.