2-story restaurant collapses in China, killing 17 people
Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. More than a dozen were killed after the restaurant collapse during a gathering. (Chinatopix Via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:45AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 29, 2020 1:18PM EDT
BEIJING - Seventeen people have been killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed.
The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including seven in serious condition.
The restaurant in Shanxi province was hosting a gathering at the time of Saturday's collapse.
Hundreds of workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped survivors in a daylong operation.
At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn't fall.
The cause of the collapse was unclear.