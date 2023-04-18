

The Associated Press





BEIJING (AP) - Twenty-one people have died in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients, Chinese state media reported.

Staff removed 71 patients after the fire broke out Tuesday in the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, state media including CGTN reported.

They said the fire has been extinguished and rescue work has been completed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the reports said.