3 dead as wildfire explodes in Northern California
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Terence Chea and Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 11:23PM EDT
Three people have died in a Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands from their homes.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced Wednesday that two people had been found dead in one location and another person elsewhere.
He didn't provide details but California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Draper tells the Bay Area News Group that one person was found in a car and apparently had been trying to escape the flames.
The fire northeast of San Francisco is threatening several communities. Stoked by high winds, it has burned a 25-mile path through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.