

Terence Chea and Brian Melley, The Associated Press





Three people have died in a Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands from their homes.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced Wednesday that two people had been found dead in one location and another person elsewhere.

He didn't provide details but California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Draper tells the Bay Area News Group that one person was found in a car and apparently had been trying to escape the flames.

The fire northeast of San Francisco is threatening several communities. Stoked by high winds, it has burned a 25-mile path through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.