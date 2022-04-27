3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff
Biloxi, Miss., police crime scene tape sections off the area surrounding the Biloxi Broadway Inn Express, in this image provided by WLOX-TV, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The fatal shooting at the hotel on Mississippiâ€™s Gulf Coast has police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away. Gulfport police said the suspect was holed up inside a business Wednesday and officers had shut down access to the area. (Bill Snyder/WLOX-TV via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 27, 2022 2:46PM EDT
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.
Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.
Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.
Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport - about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi - before police caught up with him, police said.