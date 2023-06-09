4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after a plane crash are found alive in Colombia
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, a soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206, Thursday, May 18, 2023, that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. A search continues for four Indigenous children who may have survived the deadly plane crash in the Amazon jungle on May 1. On Tuesday, May 16, soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office via AP)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 9, 2023 8:48PM EDT
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle that held Colombians on edge.
The children were alone when searchers found them and are now receiving medical attention, Petro told reporters upon his return to Bogota from Cuba, where he signed a cease-fire agreement with representatives of the National Liberation Army rebel group.
The president said the youngsters are an “example of survival” and predicted their saga “will remain in history.”
The crash happened in the early hours of May 1, when the Cessna single-engine propeller plane with six passengers and a pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure.
The small aircraft fell off radar a short time later and a frantic search for survivors began. The three adults were killed, and their bodies were found in the area.