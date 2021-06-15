

Don Babwin, The Associated Press





CHICAGO - Police say an argument in a house on Chicago's South Side erupted into gunfire, leaving four people dead and four more wounded.

Police say no one has been arrested following the shooting in Englewood early Tuesday.

Authorities haven't released the names and ages of the three women and one man who were killed.

The four injured include two men who were shot in the back of the head.

Police say a child was removed from the house and placed in protective custody.

Officials are concerned that a spike in U.S. gun violence could continue into the summer as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.