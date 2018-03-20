

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond on Tuesday and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect who was charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A prosecutor said that Zachary Cruz, 18, expressed admiration for his brother Nikolas Cruz's fame since the Feb. 14 shooting and that they had discussed whether it might attract girls and pen pals.

"He has been heard observing how popular (Nikolas') name is now," said Assistant State Attorney Sarahnell Murphy at a hearing.

"Weeks after his brother murdered, injured and terrorized at the school, (Zachary) was there," she said. "Many (parents) kept their children home today. They have again been terrorized."

Prosecutors said it was the third time he had visited the campus even though he was warned to stay away.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the campus. He is in the same Fort Lauderdale jail where Nikolas Cruz is housed.

Joseph Kimok, who is representing Zachary Cruz, said the bond and conditions were far out of proportion to the trespassing offence.

"He is being held for who he is related to, not for anything he did," Kimok said.

According to an arrest report, Zachary Cruz told officers he came to the school to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it all in." He did not resist arrest and the report made no mention of any weapons.

Trespassing is a misdemeanour that usually carries only a $25 bond. But Murphy asked for $750,000 and a host of conditions, most of which the judge approved.

Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered Zachary Cruz to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from schools -- particularly Stoneman Douglas High -- if he is released.

The judge also ordered a search for weapons and ammunition at the Palm Beach County home where he is living with a family friend, and he is not to visit his brother in jail.

Monday's arrest prompted Gov. Rick Scott to offer Florida Highway Patrol Troopers to help secure the school, Scott spokesman McKinley Lewis said.

Scott sent a letter Tuesday to Broward County Sherriff Scott Israel and Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie requesting that immediate action be taken to require an armed law enforcement officer to secure every point of entry at the school while students are on campus.

The letter says the state is willing to provide assistance until a more permanent safety plan can be put into place.

"Today, my office heard from parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including parents who lost their children during the February attack," Scott's letter said. "They are still concerned about student safety at the school."

A short time after Zachary Cruz's arrest Monday, a Broward County deputy was caught sleeping in his patrol car by a supervisor, the sheriff's office said. That deputy has been suspended with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

Zachary and Nikolas shared the same biological mother but had different fathers. Both were adopted at very young ages by Roger and Lynda Cruz, who moved them into their Parkland home. Lynda Cruz died in November and their father died some years earlier.

Zachary Cruz, who turned 18 a week after the school shooting, has been living in Lantana, Florida, with a family friend, Rocxanne Deschamps, since their mother's death.

At a news conference Tuesday in New York City, Deschamps described being neighbours with the Cruz family in Parkland and how her son played with the two boys, whom she often cared for and took on outings. In October 2016, she saw a number of guns in Nikolas Cruz's room she described as military-style, and became concerned about him and the weapons. By this time, Deschamps also had a 5-year-old son.

"I explained to Nikolas that I was concerned about my young child and I could not have him be around loaded guns or any weapons where bullets could be placed in guns," she said in her first public comments since the shooting.

Just before Lynda Cruz died suddenly last November of pneumonia, Deschamps promised to take care of the boys. She knew Nikolas Cruz had mental issues and obsessions with weapons, and implored him to get professional help and take medication but he refused. Her calls to police about his behaviour resulted in no action.

He eventually moved in with another family when Deschamps said she told him to choose between his guns and her home.

"I did everything I could to warn law enforcement about what could happen," she said. "Unfortunately, although I did everything I could, I was not able to stop this tragedy from taking place."

Nikolas Cruz was living with a different family when the Stoneman Douglas shooting took place. His attorney has said he will plead guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder if prosecutors will waive the death penalty, which they have refused to do.

Police records show Zachary Cruz has also had a troubled life, including a juvenile arrest record for theft. His mother, Lynda Cruz, made frequent calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office about him running away, refusing to go to school, being rude and disrespectful and attempting to break things in their Parkland home. Some of the calls go back to when Zachary was 11 years old.