6 remain missing after deadly Black Sea ship fire
In this video grab provided by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a Russia Emergency Situations Ministry ship works to extinguish a fire on the two vessels, the Maestro and the Candiy, near the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Two Tanzanian-flagged tankers caught fire Monday while liquefied petroleum gas was being pumped from one tanker to another. The blaze spread quickly, prompting the crews to jump overboard. The ships were about 30 kilometers (15 nautical miles) off the Crimean coast when the fire started. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:30PM EST
MOSCOW - Ambulance crews on the Crimean Peninsula have transported a dozen survivors of a ship fire to hospitals while six of their crewmates have remained missing in the Black Sea. At least 14 sailors died in the tragedy.
Two Tanzanian-flagged tankers caught fire Monday while fuel was being pumped from one tanker to another. The blaze spread quickly, prompting the crews to jump overboard.
Russian officials said 12 of 32 crewmembers have been rescued. The survivors were taken Tuesday to hospitals on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The ships have continued burning. Media reports said both tankers, the Maestro and the Candy, belonged to a Turkish company, Milenyum Denizcilik Gemi. It was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2015 for fuel deliveries to Syria.