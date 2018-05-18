8-10 dead after shooting at high school in Santa Fe, Texas: Sheriff
Emergency personnel and law enforcement officers respond to a high school after an active shooter was reported on campus, on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 9:43AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 11:59AM EDT
SANTA FE, Texas -- Sheriff: 8-10 fatalities in Texas high school shooting, most of them students; 2 people believed to be students detained.
